Former MSU professor, Jack Horner named in Epstein files

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:42 PM MST
Jack Horner, Montana University System Regents Professor of Paleontology and Curator of Paleontology at Museum of the Rockies, announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2016.

Famed paleontologist and former Montana State University professor Jack Horner, who consulted on the Jurassic Park movies, spent several days at the ranch of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

That’s according to emails among the millions of files the Department of Justice released late last month connected to Jeffrey Epstein, who in 2019 was arrested for trafficking and sexually assaulting dozens of underage girls.

John Robert Horner or “Jack” was born in Shelby in 1946 and served as professor and staff at Montana State University and the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman for over three decades. He drew local and national headlines for marrying a teenage paleontological student at MSU in 2012.

Emails show in August that same year, Horner visited Epstein’s “Zorro” ranch in New Mexico for a dinosaur and fossil dig at Epstein’s invitation. Following the August visit, Horner sends his best wishes to Epstein and “the girls.”

In the same email, he requests Epstein’s help to fund a seminar in Bozeman, which appears to have been granted, although Epstein did not attend. Later emails indicate Horner visited the ranch with a student for lunch in 2016, but Epstein was not present.

MSU and the Museum of the Rockies declined an interview. An MSU spokesperson said in a comment that the museum could not find a donation from Epstein.

YPR did not receive a response to emails sent to Horner.
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
