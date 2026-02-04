Montana football coach Bobby Hauck retires

Hauck, a Montana native and UM alumnus, is retiring after 14 seasons with the Grizzlies, leaving the football program with a 151-43 record as the winningest coach in Big Sky Conference history.

Hauck explained at a Wednesday morning news conference at campus’ Adams Center that the changing D-1 football environment led to his decision.

“Dealing with what college football has become is not always enjoyable as a head coach,” Hauck said.

“You know I just haven’t been enjoying it enough. I want to enjoy my career and my job and a lot of head coach stuff in current day in Division 1 college football is not enjoyable.”

Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam had less than 16 hours from the 8pm phone call from Hauck earlier this week to move forward with keeping a winning program and named wide receiver coach Bobby Kennedy as the new head coach.

“The goal had to be to keep the staff together. They are so great. They worked so hard to build the team that is good. We need to keep the team together. We needed the stability. As we processed that, think through that. It felt like Coach Kennedy would be the best one to take the reins and lead the team,” Haslam commented.

Hauck said he has no immediate plans now that he has stepped down.

“ You know I really have no idea what I’m going to do. I have no idea what retirement means for me. This is really the first time or one of the few times when I don’t know what I am doing tomorrow or next week,” Hauck admitted.

He said he will miss assembling football teams and competing with and for the Montana Grizzlies.