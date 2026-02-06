UM announces new football head coach, Bobby Kennedy

At a news conference Thursday afternoon on campus in Missoula, UM Athletic Director Kent Haslam introduced Bobby Kennedy as the next head coach. Kennedy is familiar with the players from his position on last season’s staff as the wide receiver coach.

"Guys that come to work every day. Great character guys . And trust me when I say this, OK , they are invested in moving this program forward and I just want you guys in the back to know how much I appreciate you and your support" Kennedy said.

The 59-year-old new head coach also praised the coaching staff he worked with last year and said the staff is staying together for the 2026 season.

Kennedy has a 30 year resume of coaching college football on a lot of top echelon teams including Texas, Stanford, and Washington but this is his first stint as college head coach, and he hopes it’s his last job saying,

"I want to do it with these guys , with these players in back and I want to do it with the great Griz fans and the people of Montana."

