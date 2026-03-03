Montana Shakes! at RMC with Good In Everything

Every now and then, even a well-planned tour goes off the rails a little and some adjusting is required. Montana Shakes! scheduled stop in Park City Wednesday was unexpectedly dropped due to a windstorm damage repair delay.

So, MSIP reached out to the Rocky Mountain College Department of Theatre Arts just up the road in Billings, and the show will go on. "Good In Everything," is an original play based on "As You Like It”.

MSIP Associate Artistic Director Riley O’ Toole says it’s a great opportunity for the public to learn more about MSIP’s year-round programming.

“It’s an exciting way to share this program with our supporters in Billings. You know, a lot of folks don’t know us for these school programs - they know us for the summer tour. So we hope it can be an opportunity for folks that homeschool their children, to have an opportunity to bring them to something like this. We’re also inviting some administrators and some folks locally at different elementary schools to come and check out the program.” O'Toole said.

The rescheduled performance will take place in Losekamp Hall on the RMC campus in Billings at 5pm Wednesday. Doors will open at 4:45PM and seating is first-come, first served.

The performance is 45-minutes long and will be followed by a post-show talkback with the actors.