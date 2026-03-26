Museum of the Rockies hosts a celebration of dinosaurs

Dinosaurs and MOR! Festival has assembled renowned paleontologists from MSU, Harvard, University of California, Berkeley, John Hopkins University and other institutions to share insights from the impact of dinosaur-smiting asteroid to the Rocky Mountain’s ice age says Scott Williams, MOR’s Director of Exhibitions and Planetarium.

”They will be talking about everything from trilobites, to t-rex, to saber-toothed cats and ancient camels. You name it,” commented Williams.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Kirk R. Johnson, the Sant director from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, a position endowed by Roger and Vicki Sant. Johnson will talk on the Ice Age Rockies and the ice-aged animal who roamed up and down the Rocky Mountain front.

Museum of the Rockies

Family events this weekend include paleontology passport stations at 14 special booths including members of the Montana Dinosaur Trail Museums like the Montana Dinosaur Center and Makoshika State Park, an opportunity to build dinosaur terrariums and dioramas and dino play for 2-5 year olds for the chance to stomp and roar their way through

the Cretaceous period.

Williams says those attending the festival can also explore the museum’s regular exhibits, including a traveling exhibit ‘Frogs-A Chorus of Colors.’

“Which has been immensely popular” Williams said. “It’s live frogs from all over the world. We have frogs here from North America, Africa, Asia and from South America, including poison dart frogs which are pretty cool.”

The festival runs March 27-29, More information on the fifth annual Dinosaurs and MOR see the full schedule of events.