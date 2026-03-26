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Crews work to contain Kane Fire

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
Kane Fire
Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area
Kane Fire

Firefighting crews have reached 50 percent containment on the Kane Fire burning in the Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management area in northern Wyoming.

The Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area reported via Facebook Thursday that fire crews took advantage of a delay in predicted strong winds on Wednesday to continue strong progress on the 19-hundred acre fire.

Fire officials announced they will begin downsizing resources on the fire, focusing on patrolling, monitoring and mopping up within the fire perimeter while securing containment lines.

The Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area is about six miles east of Lovell and more than 19,288 acres.
All roads in the Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area remain temporarily closed. Fire officials ask the public to respect the closures.
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Wildfire YPR NewsWildfires
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson