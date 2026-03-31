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Bighorn Lake concerns

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:29 PM MDT
Bighorn Lake from the top of Yellowtail Dam
Bureau of Reclamation
Bighorn Lake from the top of Yellowtail Dam

The Bureau of Reclamation’s latest water supply forecast is raising concerns for Bighorn Lake.

The BOR forecast released this week projects inflows less than half of the 30-year average. The federal agency anticipates if conditions do not improve significantly Bighorn Lake is not expected to fill this year, impacting lake levels and releases to the Bighorn River.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports mountain snowpack in the basin above Bighorn Lake is currently 80 % of median but the lower elevations have accumulated little to no meaningful snowpack.

BOR reports drought conditions have intensified as the region experienced drier and warmer-than normal weather since the start of the year.
Just three months ago in January the BOR snowmelt forecast for the Bighorn River Basin was above 100 % of the 30-year average for snowmelt runoff.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson