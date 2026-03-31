Montana congressional delegation opt not to weigh in after protests

No Kings Nonresponse March 31, 2026 KD/YPR

Thousands of Montanans participated in No Kings rallies across the state to protest political policies under the Trump Administration, including recent military action in Iran.

As Yellowstone Public Radio’s Kayla Desroches reports, members of Montana’s congressional delegation are choosing not to weigh in on some of their concerns.

The third No Kings protest is the first since the U.S. military action in Iran, and protesters Saturday asked for a range of changes - from an end to immigration seizures through ICE to a hard stop to military action abroad.

Protestors in Billings Saturday - like Lani Parsons - said they’re also feeling the economic pressure as global markets drive up prices at the pump amid other ongoing costs.

“We’re on a much tighter budget," she said. "Price of gas is through the roof.”

Local members of Indivisible organized this and thousands of other protests nationwide. Indivisible describes itself as a movement to stop the rise of authoritarianism in the United States.

Yellowstone Public Radio emailed each of Montana’s congressional delegation Monday to ask whether the rallies make an impact in their work, how they respond to worry over high costs and their efforts to improve economic stability.

A spokesperson with Sen. Steve Daines characterized No Kings organizers as radical far left and said most Montanans stand with President Trump.

An Montana State University-Billings poll in October suggests Montanans hold a variety of views about political leadership.

Students conducted random surveys of Montanans in October for the 38th edition of the Mountain States Poll, and results show Montanans at the time were equally split in their opinions about President Donald Trump’s policies, with 41 percent approving and another 41 percent disapproving.

YPR did not receive any other responses from Daines and received no responses from Sen. Tim Sheehy, Rep. Ryan Zinke or Rep. Troy Downing.

