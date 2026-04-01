Blow-Darted ducks in Billings

Someone is shooting and injuring ducks in Billings with blow darts, and wildlife officials want to know who they are.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks report they have had multiple complaints from the public in Billings about ducks shot and injured with a blow dart gun in 2025 and again this year,2026, in the Shiloh Conservation Ponds and Rose Park on the city’s west end.

FWP announced in a Tuesday news release that wardens have verified the complaints and they are asking for the public’s help in gathering information.

FWP reminds residents that it is unlawful to hunt within city limits and blow darts are not a lawful means for taking migratory birds and ducks can only be lawfully killed/harvested during established fall hunting seasons.

Anyone with information is encouraged to visit tipmont.mt.gov. Those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.