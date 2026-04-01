Montana James Beard Award finalists announced

Montana has two finalists in the 2026 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards announced Tuesday by the James Beard Foundation.

Wild Crumb in Bozeman is one of five finalists in the Outstanding Bakery category, also includes bakeries in Wisconsin, Alaska, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Wild Crumb has been a James Beard nominee twice: once in 2022 and again in 2023 but did not win either of these nominations.

Chef Earl James Reynolds at Herb and Omni restaurant in Whitefish is a Best Chef finalist in the five-state Mountain region of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

For nearly four decades the James Beard Awards have long been considered one of the most prestigious honors a chef, bar, restaurant or bakery can achieve—from fine dining to casual establishments.

Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony, Monday, June 15 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.