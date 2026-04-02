Montana Attorney General accuses Gallatin County of withholding information from ICE
Montana’s attorney general is calling for Gallatin County to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, more commonly known as ICE. It’s part of a continuing effort to get local governments to comply with federal agents.
Attorney general Austin Knudsen sent a cease and desist letter to the Gallatin County attorney office Thursday demanding the county withdraw a policy preventing ICE from accessing the same confidential information as police and other law enforcement agencies. Gallatin county attorney Audrey Cromwell says there is no such policy.
In a news release Thursday, Cromwell says the county attorney’s office denied a specific request last September from ICE for confidential records in a civil case. She says the county reviews each request individually and the decision is not part of a countywide policy.
According to the state, a “sanctuary city” law passed in 2021 requires local governments to cooperate with ICE. Last week, the City of Helena rescinded a resolution limiting police cooperation after the attorney general and governor launched an investigation into the matter.