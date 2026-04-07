Montana selects new state line highway welcome sign

Montana is updating highway welcome signs along state lines after more than a decade.

Governor Greg Gianforte presented the new look Tuesday at the Montana state capitol.

Over 11,000 people cast their vote for the new welcome sign, the first marker many drivers see once they’ve entered the Treasure State.

The winning design is an angular silhouette of the state with “Welcome to Montana” inside it. The word “Montana” in bold red font crosses a circular icon of mountains and sandstone.

The Montana Department of Transportation will begin replacing all 34 signs this month.