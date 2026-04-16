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Beartooth Highway plowing ongoing

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:58 PM MDT
Montana Department of Transportation

The plowing has begun on the Beartooth Highway.  

The Montana Department of Transportation’s plowing is on schedule for U.S. Highway 212 that links Red Lodge in southcentral Montana to Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance at Cooke City/Silver Gate.
Crews doing the plowing report less snow than usual so far this year.

Drivers will not be able to use the road until its opening Memorial Day weekend, weather and other factors permitting. Despite the lower lift with snow, it will not open early because transportation crews need time to perform work such as paving, hauling rock, repairing guardrails and signs and cleaning ditches.

The Beartooth Highway is just over 68 miles in length and passes through 20 mountain peaks in the Beartooth Plateau and reaches an elevation of nearly 12-thousand feet above sea level allowing travelers to see exquisite vistas of Montana and northern Wyoming.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson