Stopping aquatic invasive species

A boat infested with zebra mussels was stopped in Wyoming recently, part of a multi-state coordination effort to prevent the spread of invasive mussels.

Wyoming Game and Fish reports in a news release that the boat was bound for Montana after purchase near Lake Oologah,OK, where it picked up the zebra mussels.

Inspectors with Wyoming Game and Fish AIS flagged the watercraft because of the infestation.

Game and Fish documented, physically sealed and attached a notification tag to the boat, which requires professional decontamination. A formal notice was also shared with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Before the boat can be launched in Montana it must pass an AIS inspection through Montana FWP.

All out-of-state boats coming to Montana must be inspected prior to launch. If one did not encounter a Montana watercraft inspection station while traveling, inspections conducted in Wyoming and Idaho fulfill Montana’s inspection-before-launch requirement.

All watercraft entering Wyoming March 1-November 30 must be inspected.

A Wyoming AIS inspector said this coordination between states ensures protection of all Western waterways.