Death By Numbers Documentary Screening on Saturday

Death by Numbers is an Oscar nominated short documentary about the healing journey of a school shooting survivor.

Saturday Billings residents have the opportunity to view the documentary and hear from the survivor in a special event at the Lincoln Center.

Sam Fuentes was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018 when a 19-year old gunman killed 17 fellow students.

The screening of the 33 minute documentary Death By Numbers will be followed by a live Q and A with Fuentes and a moderated community discussion with representatives from education, law enforcement and healthcare.

The event is being presented by St. Vincent Regional Hospital and Billings Public Schools.

Billings Schools Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia:

“This program, really, focuses on restoring the people that are the victims. Helping the community have the conversation so the community really focuses on establishing faith within the community, hope and supporting the people who are left behind with the pain,” said Garcia.

Due to the subject matter addressing themes of violence and trauma, there will be support resources available at the event.

The documentary screening and community discussion is Saturday, April 25,from 3pm to 5pm at the Lincoln Center Auditorium in downtown Billings.