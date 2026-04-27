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Butte's Pekin Noodle Parlor closing

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:25 PM MDT
Pekin Noodle Parlor
Pekin Noodle Parlor, Butte

Family run restaurant in business for more than a century in the Mining City

An American culinary institution is closing.

The Tam Family announced on social media on Thursday they were closing the Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte after 115 years. The establishment on Main Street in downtown Butte has been recognized as the oldest continually operating family-owned Chinese restaurant in America. The family cited economic reasons.

The Pekin Noodle Parlor and the Tam family were honored in 2023 as one of six Restaurant and Chef America’s Classics winners selected by the James Beard Foundation.

The Tam family has not yet announced when they will officially close the location.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson