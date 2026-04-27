Butte's Pekin Noodle Parlor closing

An American culinary institution is closing.

The Tam Family announced on social media on Thursday they were closing the Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte after 115 years. The establishment on Main Street in downtown Butte has been recognized as the oldest continually operating family-owned Chinese restaurant in America. The family cited economic reasons.

The Pekin Noodle Parlor and the Tam family were honored in 2023 as one of six Restaurant and Chef America’s Classics winners selected by the James Beard Foundation.

The Tam family has not yet announced when they will officially close the location.