Helena's Konnor Ralph named BSSG torch bearer

The Big Sky State Gamesannounced Wednesday in a news release that 2026 U.S. Winter Olympian and Helena native Konnor Ralph will be this year’s torch lighter at the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies on July 17 at Lockwood High School Stadium.

Ralph was a member of the this year’s U.S. Winter Olympic Team. He made two event finals and finished 5th overall in men’s freeski big air and 9th in freeski slopestyle.

Ralph is one of four male finalists for the 2026 Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award, which honors top amateur athletes in the state.