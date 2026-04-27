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Helena's Konnor Ralph named BSSG torch bearer

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:26 PM MDT
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The Big Sky State Gamesannounced Wednesday in a news release that 2026 U.S. Winter Olympian and Helena native Konnor Ralph will be this year’s torch lighter at the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies on July 17 at Lockwood High School Stadium.

Ralph was a member of the this year’s U.S. Winter Olympic Team. He made two event finals and finished 5th overall in men’s freeski big air and 9th in freeski slopestyle.

Ralph is one of four male finalists for the 2026 Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award, which honors top amateur athletes in the state.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson