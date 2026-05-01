Measles case confirmed in Wyoming

Wyoming is reporting its first measles case of 2026.

A news release from the Wyoming Department of Health Friday reports a confirmed case of measles in an adult from Fremont County with an unconfirmed vaccination status.

Health officials report members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the Walmart on Federal Blvd. in Riverton Friday night, April 24, from 6:30pm -9:00pm, or at the Maverik on Coulter Ave. in Powell Saturday morning April 25, from 10:45am- 1:00pm.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious individual leaves an area.

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms including fever, cough, running nose and a characteristic rash 7 to 21 days after exposure.

This is the first reported case of measles in the state this year. Fifteen cases were reported in 2025.