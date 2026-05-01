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Measles case confirmed in Wyoming

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:37 PM MDT
Measles, Women scratch the upper arm with one hand due to the numerous red pruritus., Measles is a disease that can spread easily.
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Measles, Women scratch the upper arm with one hand due to the numerous red pruritus., Measles is a disease that can spread easily.

Wyoming is reporting its first measles case of 2026.

A news release from the Wyoming Department of Health Friday reports a confirmed case of measles in an adult from Fremont County with an unconfirmed vaccination status.

Health officials report members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the Walmart on Federal Blvd. in Riverton Friday night, April 24, from 6:30pm -9:00pm, or at the Maverik on Coulter Ave. in Powell Saturday morning April 25, from 10:45am- 1:00pm.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious individual leaves an area.

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms including fever, cough, running nose and a characteristic rash 7 to 21 days after exposure.

This is the first reported case of measles in the state this year. Fifteen cases were reported in 2025.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson