© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Trump approves pipeline border crossing MT and WY

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:47 PM MDT
Phillips County prairie land
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Phillips County prairie land

Indigenous activists are reacting to news that on April 30, President Donald Trump issued a presidential border-crossing permit for the Bridger Pipeline in northcentral Montana.

The Bridger Pipeline would start in Phillips County, Montana at the Canadian border and carry Alberta oil sands down through eastern Montana.

Fort Peck Assiniboine Tribal member and Wolf Point city councilman Lance FourStar said he fought for years against the Keystone XL pipeline.

“This was all kind of new to me,” he said. “I was hoping it wasn’t real and that it was just a rumor.”

Indigenous activists and environmental groups have been rallying around the public comment period for the Bridger Pipeline’s environmental analysis.

FourStar said he’s disappointed by the presidential approval, but not surprised.

“That sinking feeling didn’t happen this time,” he said.

A spokesperson with developer Bridger Pipeline said construction is slated to begin in fall 2027. The pipeline still needs several permits to go ahead.
Tags
Energy YPR NewspipelineKeystone XLKeystone XL PipelineBridger PipelineTrue Companies
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content