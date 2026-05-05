Beaded artwork selected for America 250 Time Capsule

Intricate beadwork by an indigenous artist is Montana’s contribution to a time capsule celebrating America’s 250 anniversary.

The beadwork by Native American artist Karis Jackson of Browning was specifically created as Montana’s sole contribution to be sealed in a stainless steel time capsule. It will be buried at Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia, on July 4th alongside objects from the other 49 states, five territories and Washington, D.C.

Jackson’s work depicts Montana, with a bison in the center of the design, incorporating the colors of the state flag, the mountains and prairies of the state’s landscape, as well as the state flower, the Bitterroot, and state bird, the Western Meadowlark.

Jackson is an award-winning beadwork artist whose intricate creation was completed in just a few months.

The Semiquincentennial Time Capsule is a project of American 250, the federal commission overseeing the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. The stainless steel cylinder, designed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, is engineered to preserve its contents for two and a half centuries, to be opened on July 4, 2275.