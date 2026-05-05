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Billings sells Babcock Theater

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:11 PM MDT
Allison Kazmierski
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Allison Kazmierski

An historic downtown Billings landmark is changing hands.

The City Council in late April voted to sell the Babcock Theater to Art House Management which has managed the building since the city took ownership in 2018.

The council has been interested for a while into transferring ownership and much needed maintenance and upkeep to another owner.          
Councilman Andrew Lindley commented he sees great things for the Babcock Theater.

“I mean for anyone in this room who has not been yet been to Art House Cinema downtown, I think if you go to that facility you will understand what the future of the Babcock will look like,” Lindley said.

The Babcock has been closed since the end of May 2025 when a section of the ceiling collapsed. Part of the purchase sell agreement
has the city paying $100,000 insurance deductible for the ceiling repair.

The deal is expected to close by June first.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson