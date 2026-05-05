Billings sells Babcock Theater

An historic downtown Billings landmark is changing hands.

The City Council in late April voted to sell the Babcock Theater to Art House Management which has managed the building since the city took ownership in 2018.

The council has been interested for a while into transferring ownership and much needed maintenance and upkeep to another owner.

Councilman Andrew Lindley commented he sees great things for the Babcock Theater.

“I mean for anyone in this room who has not been yet been to Art House Cinema downtown, I think if you go to that facility you will understand what the future of the Babcock will look like,” Lindley said.

The Babcock has been closed since the end of May 2025 when a section of the ceiling collapsed. Part of the purchase sell agreement

has the city paying $100,000 insurance deductible for the ceiling repair.

The deal is expected to close by June first.