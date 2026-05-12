Montana voters urged to prepare for primary election

With Montana's primary election three weeks from today, it is a good time to make sure you are ready to vote.

Along with knowing the candidates on the June 2 ballot, it is helpful to know about the state's election process. AARP Montana has a resource guide on its website with information and deadlines.

Tim Summers, state director for AARP Montana, said his group encourages people to educate themselves before heading to the polls.

"Knowing the 'who, what, when, and where' to vote can be very, very confusing," Summers acknowledged. "We want to make it as easy as possible for Montanans to participate."

Montana law now requires voters to list their birth year on their ballots. Thousands of ballots were rejected in last November's election because of it and a lawsuit filed against the legislation is pending in state court. The state also requires Montanans to present a valid ID when voting in person or provide ID information or a copy of an ID when voting by mail. A lawsuit is pending against the law, which was passed in 2025, with a trial scheduled to begin this August. Despite the legal action, both laws are in effect for the upcoming election.

Another issue affecting absentee ballots is a change to the United States Postal Service postmark rule. Instead of mail being postmarked the day it's dropped off at a local post office, it is now postmarked the day it gets to a regional processing facility. It can add a day or two to processing absentee ballots, especially in rural areas.

If you choose to vote by absentee ballot, AARP Montana recommended mailing your ballot as soon as possible. If you wait until close to Election Day, the group said you can take your ballot to a post office and request a manual postmark. Summers added for this, and for all elections, voters should take their time to prepare and learn about the elections process.

"Read through the guides, learn as much as they possibly can before they go to the polls, before they vote absentee," Summers outlined. "Make sure that you're prepared and to make sure that your vote will be cast and counted."

Montana only accepts absentee ballots if they're received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Candidates for the U.S. House and Senate, state House and Senate, state Supreme Court and Public Service Commission are on the primary ballot.

