Pioneer Baseball League season begins Tuesday

The Pioneer League baseball season is underway with teams from Montana—including the Billings Mustangs-- Idaho, Utah and California playing the first games of 2026 on Tuesday, May 19.

The Pioneer Baseball League –or PBL—is a player development league featuring athletes with fewer than three years of professional experience. Each summer the Pioneer League plays a 96-game schedule from Mid-May to mid-September.

The Billings Mustangs open on the road on Tuesday with three games against the Idaho Falls Chukars in Idaho Falls. The Mustangs will be in Billings on Friday to open their home season at Dehler Park against the Glacier Range Riders.