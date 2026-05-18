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Pioneer Baseball League season begins Tuesday

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:40 PM MDT
Dehler Park, home of the Billings Mustangs
Billings Mustangs
Dehler Park, home of the Billings Mustangs

The Pioneer League baseball season is underway with teams from Montana—including the Billings Mustangs-- Idaho, Utah and California playing the first games of 2026 on Tuesday, May 19.

The Pioneer Baseball League –or PBL—is a player development league featuring athletes with fewer than three years of professional experience. Each summer the Pioneer League plays a 96-game schedule from Mid-May to mid-September.

The Billings Mustangs open on the road on Tuesday with three games against the Idaho Falls Chukars in Idaho Falls. The Mustangs will be in Billings on Friday to open their home season at Dehler Park against the Glacier Range Riders.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson