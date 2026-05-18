Wyomingites urged to address risks during Stroke Awareness Month

Experts are encouraging Wyoming residents to assess their stroke risk during May, which is American Stroke Month.

A stroke occurs every 40 seconds in the U.S. It is the fifth leading cause of death in Wyoming and frequently leads to chronic disability.

Risk factors include obesity, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes and little to no physical activity. Risks are slightly higher for people in rural communities.

Dr. Ravi Johar, board member of the American Heart Association, said people should also monitor heart abnormalities.

“If you have a heartbeat that’s irregular, that’s not beating the way that you expect it to, that can also really increase your risk of a stroke,” Johar stressed. “Keep those annual exams. Get in with your doctor every year to make sure that you don’t have any underlying causes that can increase your risk for a stroke.”

According to the American Stroke Association, approximately 80% of strokes are preventable.

Eating vegetables, fruits and other foods high in fiber and low in saturated fat and cholesterol can reduce the chance of having a stroke. Maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise, not smoking and limiting alcohol consumption can also reduce risk.

Experts said recognizing stroke symptoms and taking quick action can affect treatment and recovery outcomes. They teach the “BE FAST” acronym: balance loss, vision changes in one or both eyes, face drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech and “time to call 911.”

Johar noted people should seek treatment immediately during what doctors call the “golden hour,” the critical first window after stroke symptoms appear.

“We always say to try to use urgent cares or your doctor’s office whenever you can,” Johar pointed out. “This is one time that I would say if you have any of those symptoms, any of those ‘BE FAST’ symptoms, that you go straight to the emergency room.”

There are two types of strokes. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blood clot that blocks an artery, preventing blood supply to the brain.

A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when an artery in the brain leaks blood or ruptures. Pressure from the leaked blood can damage brain cells. High blood pressure and aneurysms are often linked to this type of stroke.

