Fresh snow delays Beartooth Highway opening

Snowy, wintery conditions are delaying the opening of the Beartooth Highway.

U.S. Highway 212 that links Red Lodge in southcentral Montana, through northern Wyoming, to Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance at Cooke City/Silver Gate is usually scheduled to open on the Friday of the Memorial Day weekend.

This year, weekend snow is delaying the opening until Saturday, May 23—weather permitting.

As of Thursday Montana Transportation Department said it planned to open the Montana side to Vista Point by noon Friday, May 22. Wyoming Transportation Department reported the Wyoming side will not open until Saturday, May 23.

For an update on road conditions go to 511mt.net or map.wyoroad.info.