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Fresh snow delays Beartooth Highway opening

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:32 PM MDT
Beartooth Highway
MDOT
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MDOT
Beartooth Highway

Snowy, wintery conditions are delaying the opening of the Beartooth Highway.

U.S. Highway 212 that links Red Lodge in southcentral Montana, through northern Wyoming, to Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance at Cooke City/Silver Gate is usually scheduled to open on the Friday of the Memorial Day weekend.
This year, weekend snow is delaying the opening until Saturday, May 23—weather permitting.

As of Thursday Montana Transportation Department said it planned to open the Montana side to Vista Point by noon Friday, May 22. Wyoming Transportation Department reported the Wyoming side will not open until Saturday, May 23.

For an update on road conditions go to 511mt.net or map.wyoroad.info.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson