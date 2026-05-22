Montana voter registration ruling deemed 'big win' for youth vote

Young voter advocates are celebrating a court ruling that allows all-day voter registration on Election Day to continue in Montana.

A district court judge blocked a state law that would have ended same-day voter registration at noon. The ruling means people can still register to vote as long as they are in line by the time polls close at 8 p.m.

Hanna Gale, program director at Forward Montana, called the ruling a big win, especially for young adults, who tend to move more often.

“Every time you move, you need to re-register to vote at your current address, so something might not align there,” Gale said. “If someone goes thinking they're registered to vote but then the records don't match, being able to correct it same day is really important.”

Montana lawmakers last year passed a law banning voter registration for federal races after noon on Election Day. Supporters said it was necessary to lessen the burden on election officials and ensure secure voting. The judge disagreed, calling Election Day registration a critical safeguard. He issued a temporary injunction preventing the law from taking effect for the June 2 primary election.

Forward Montana joined the Montana Federation of Public Employees, tribal groups and other plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the legislation. The groups cite a 2024 decision by the Montana Supreme Court, which held that restricting Election Day registration is unconstitutional.

A trial is scheduled for August, and Gale said it is unclear what will happen during Montana’s general election.

“The next steps are still a little uncertain at this point," Gale said, "but we're going to continue to fight for same-day voter registration and access to the democratic process.”

The judge’s ruling does not block another law requiring photo identification to vote in person, which was also part of the lawsuit.

