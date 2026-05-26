Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Issues New Migratory Bird Stamp

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is encouraging hunters to support wetland habitat with its new Montana Migratory Bird Stamp.

The Montana stamp is a non-regulatory, collectible sticker that FWP is distributing to bring new emphasis to wetland habitat and the importance of intact wetlands to wildlife and working lands.

In a press release this week, FWP says that “anyone who purchases a Montana Migratory Bird Hunting License will receive the new Montana Migratory Bird Stamp. Hunters will still need a Federal Duck Stamp and a Montana Migratory Bird License to hunt migratory birds in Montana.”

Proceeds from license sales will support wetland habitat conservation and restoration.

The Migratory Bird Stamp features the work of Northern Michigan artist Kim Diment, a highly recognized wildlife artist, holding prestigious membership in organizations like the Society of Animal Artists, Artist Renewal Center, National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society, and Allied Artist of America. To view more of her artwork visit: www.kimdiment.com .