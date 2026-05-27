BSO Extends CEO Mario Lopez Tenure with Five-Year Contract

BSO's John W. & Carol L.H. CEO Mario Lopez has signed on for five more years with the organization. The Billings Symphony board singled out Lopez’s focus on the Symphony’s core mission “to enrich all lives through music” as critical to the organization's success.

(:30) “Building relationships with our donor base and our community and allowing people to participate and support at a level that they feel comfortable in, and also that they feel that they are making a big impact is very important. So, we continue to strive for 100% participation and involvement from everyone in our community, at all levels.”

Mario Lopez joined the Symphony in January, 2023 in a three year deal that led up to the Symphony’s monumental 75th Anniversary year. In its press release, the Symphony Board acknowledged that the organization enters a crucial time as its audience “auditions” six new conductor candidates. Vincent W. & Janet M. Carpenter Music Director Anne Harrigan will step down as the current season concludes with its annual Symphony in the Park in June,

In this short visit, Lopez shares his thoughts on a CEO's main purpose, the BSO's community relationships and the upcoming challenges as the Symphony moves ahead.