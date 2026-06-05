"A River Runs Through It" Workshops Toward Premiere

Norman Maclean’s beloved elegy to family and fly fishing in Montana is set for its world premiere in September 2026 in Bozeman and Missoula during the 50th anniversary of the iconic work. YPR's Karl Lengel spoke with Susan Miller, Opera Montana’s General Director, about the journey so far.

Opera Montana commissioned the libretto two years ago, bringing on Matt Foss and Kelley Rourke to reimagine the story as a live performance piece. Composer Zach Redler then worked with the librettists to shape the story as an opera.

As the concept came to paper, three performance workshops over the last year tightened the book and music. In May, Opera Montana took the river through a workshop in Brooklyn to build national industry and press attention.

Over the summer, Opera Montana will again workshop the piece at five different Montana locations: Pine Creek Lodge, Red Ants Pants Festival, Riverhouse BBQ Warren Miller Performing Art Center, SweetPea and at Bozeman’s Duck Pond.

Opera Montana’s A River Runs Through It world premiere is in September at the Ellen Theater in Bozeman, with additional October performances in Missoula.