The 1972 Montana Constitution Changed Government

The 1972 Montana Constitution opened up state government, requiring open meetings, roll call votes, notice of meetings and public participation.

Dorothy Bradley, Bob Brown and Tom Towe served in the Montana legislature before and after the 1972 Constitution. They will share their insights on how things changed under the new constitution at “Before and After Times,” sponsored by the Friends of the Montana Constitution, a group focused on the legacy of the document and the 1972 Constitutional Convention.

Susan Byorth Fox is Chairwoman of the Friends of the Montana Constitution. She said the Billings event is an effort to advance our civic education and understanding of the 1972 Constitution.

“And so they will help to point out some of the unique aspects of our constitution and how it really has affected our current situation in politics,” said Byorth Fox.

The public presentation, “The Before and After Times” is Monday, June 15, from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm, at Petro Theater on the MSU-Billings campus.

For more information on the Friends of the Montana Constitution, you can go to their website: montanaconstitution.org.