New Downtown Billings Summer Lunch Site

It was close to noon on this Wednesday when a small parade of day care kiddos—holding hands---troop two-by-two into the Common Room at the Billings Public Library. This room has hosted events ranging from talks by well known authors to local seed swaps.

On this day it’s a cafeteria with 14 tables and some 60 chairs put in place by library staff just a half hour before.

While the seating area was arranged, food service staff from ChartWells, the food service provider for Billings school district prepped the day’s lunch choices—tacos or a chicken wrap with broccoli, sliced cucumbers, fruit and milk—lots of chocolate milk.

This is the first summer the library has hosted lunch. Unlike other sites, the library is hosting two days a week: Wednesday and Friday.

Sierra Hoy, Teen Librarian, is overseeing the lunch program.

“What’s great about the library is that it’s indoors so you get some nice AC, you get a free lunch. And we have some games available as well on our patio,” Hoy said.

She said the first week was a success, providing 85 lunches on Wednesday and 75 on Friday. The library is the program’s only lunch site downtown.

Lunch at the library is every Wednesday and Friday-except July 3—through August 5th.