New Montana Medicaid rules prompt rally at state Capitol

With new Medicaid work requirements now in effect in Montana, people who want to preserve access to the program are mobilizing.

Montana is one of the first states to roll out the new rules, six months earlier than required by the federal government. Several groups concerned about the state’s speedy implementation are holding a “Protect Medicaid Access” rally from noon to 1 p.m. July 8 in the state Capitol rotunda in Helena.

Dillon Sarb, senior health and economic justice organizer for the advocacy group Catalyst Montana, said organizers hope Medicaid recipients, people affected by Medicaid, their families and friends, and others concerned about the issue will attend.

The new “community engagement” requirements mean Medicaid recipients ages 19-64 must prove they are working 80 hours a month, attending school or training, volunteering or demonstrate they qualify for an exemption.

The rules are part of House Resolution 1, the federal budget bill pushed through by Republicans last summer. States are required to have the requirements in place by January. Proponents of the changes said they will reduce fraud and abuse and help promote economic stability and self-sufficiency.

Sarb countered he fears tens of thousands of Montanans will lose Medicaid coverage because of the new requirements. He worries about the administrative burden on the state health department and the extra paperwork for people who need to document their eligibility.

“I really hope that people do stay involved with this issue as the rollout happens,” Sarb urged. “Unfortunately, we do anticipate folks will be kicked off due to procedural reasons, not because they’re ineligible of staying on Medicaid.”

Montana has a three-month “hold harmless” period, which ends Oct. 1, during which time recipients will not lose their enrollment if they do not comply with the new requirements, as long as they meet all other eligibility conditions.

The federal government is allowing people to self-attest they are complying with the requirements for up to a year after their state’s launch date.

