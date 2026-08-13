Pan Blanco and STiLGONE Headline Forget Me Knot Festival

The popular and stunning landscape surrounding Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana is the setting for the 4th annual Forget Me Knot Music & Art Festival. The organizers encourage locals and visitors alike to pause and celebrate the region’s music and art, and the emphasis is community. Paige Hood is the festivals’ co-chair.

“Bringing people from out of town but also making sure that we’re satiating that community involvement and connection.”

Hood has noticed that, in the four years of its life, the festival has generated a certain community pride.

"People are so proud of it - to other communities. ‘We’re doing this - we’re making it happen’, and that makes me feel really good - when I see them beaming and bragging to other people about how great it is.”

Pan Blanco headlines Friday's Forget Me Knot Festival in Cooke City.

Musical guests include on Friday, at 3:30 PM - Zech Peabody, at 5:30 PM - Parker Brown and The Bleeding Hearts, and at 7:30 PM - Pan Blanco.

STiLGONE headlines Saturday evening at the Forget Me Knot Festival.

On Saturday, at 1:30 PM - Holland Dotson, 3:30 PM - Wes Urbaniak and The Mountain Folk, 5:30 PM - Kalyn Beasley, and at 7:30 PM, STiLGONE.

In addition to live music Friday and Saturday, Forget Me Knot features an arts fair.

“We have some great people making jewelry, painters, photographers, shadow boxes, 3D prints of the mountains, plaques…”A variety of regional food vendors will also be on hand.