Montana and U.S. seek dismissal of Yellowstone bison lawsuit

The State of Montana and the U.S. Department of the Interior have moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed nearly two years ago over Yellowstone National Park’s bison management plan.

That plan, adopted under the Biden Administration, allows for about five-thousand bison in the park.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, the State claimed the plan violated a number of federal laws, criticized a lack of cooperation between the federal government and Montana, and raised concerns over the potential spread of brucellosis, a bacterial illness that can be spread from bison to cattle, though there have been no documented cases of that happening.

The Department of the Interior says the National Park Service is already preparing a supplemental environmental impact statement that will update the original plan’s analysis and evaluate one or more new alternatives. Governor Greg Gianforte's Office did not respond to a request for comment.