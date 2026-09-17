John Hewitt and the New Americans in Montana, Wyoming

With nine albums in six years, 100,000 road miles, over 1,500 shows and 10,000 hours on stage, John Hewitt has established himself and his group the New Americans working on keeping new music in front of audiences. Regional audiences have seen performances at Red Ants Pants and a host of songwriter appearances across the region.

In this interview recorded September 15, 2026, we talked about his original path to the music he writes and performs today, and the specific influence of Bob Dylan.

Hewitt also talks about performing live, touring internationally and finding community in music - regardless of borders and politics.

Hewitt also celebrates live performance with an upcoming album, Live at the New Moon Folk Club.

John Hewitt and the New Americans are in Billings Thursday, September 17 at Meadowlark Brewing.

Friday (9/18), Hewitt and the New Americans travel to Wyoming for a show at Bison Union Coffee Company, in Sheridan, and then Saturday (9/19) in Casper at CitiWerks Cafe & Bistro.

After a couple of stops in Colorado, it’s back to Canada next week.