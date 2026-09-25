MSU opens new Billings nursing education building

Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing celebrated the grand opening of its new nursing education building on the Billings campus Wednesday.

College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon opened the festivities with an acknowledgement of the hard work of the many people involved.

Guest speakers included Billings Campus Director Jeanne Conner, Billings Clinic CEO Clint Seger, and Intermountain Health CEO Lee Boyles. MSU President Brock Tessman wrapped the speeches, proud of the newly-released MSU census figures released that morning.

Karl Lengel

Several hundreds students, alumni, MSU representatives and community officials attended the event, which included a ribbon cutting and self-guided tours of the building.

A $101 million donation from Mark and Robyn Jones in 2021 funded the construction of modern nursing buildings on all five MSU nursing campuses in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula. As of this fall, all buildings are completed and in use. The Great Falls facility opened in fall of 2025.

Billings Clinic and the Intermountain Health St. Vincent Regional Hospital donated the land where the new building stands. Previously, the college operated in Billings out of leased facilities.

The building is approximately 26,000 square feet and includes three classrooms, a foundational skills room and simulation center

A $2.5 million donation from the Helmsley Charitable Trust was critical in equipping the simulation labs.