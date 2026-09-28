Montana, Wyoming among lowest mortgage rate increases Q1 to Q2

Financial analyst WalletHub is reporting an overall increase in average mortgage rates in 37 of the 50 states between Q1 2026 and Q2 2026.

Regional buyers in Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota and South Dakota fared best among the 50 states.

Montana registered a decrease of .84 percent in the average rate the first half of this year to 5.27%. Wyoming’s average rate decreased 1.07% to 4.91%.

South Dakota’s average rate for the two quarters dropped 1.22% to 5.1/2%, and North Dakota is at the top of the list with the low rate of 5%, a 3.68% drop.

According to Wallet Hub analyst Chip Lupo, “...home prices have risen astronomically over the past few years and housing shortages make it hard to find the right place even if you have the money. Although interest rates are still down a bit from the highs we saw last year, they’re a far cry from the historic lows during the pandemic.”

The most expensive three states for mortgage rates were Mississippi, Colorado and Tennessee.