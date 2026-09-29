Billings schools team up to bring back marching band

While many high schools around the state still have a marching band, the schools in Billings have been without one for several years.

Billings school district fine arts director Amy Schendel admits to a secret love and passion for marching bands—she did conduct Montana Grizzly Marching Band for four years-- and saw an opportunity to offer something a little different.

“It was kind of an idea to bring the schools together and give them a taste of marching band and be able to perform for some home games for each of the schools,” said Schendel.

It’s a short season. Like fall athletics, marching band began in late August before school started for the year. It ended on September 19th with band day at Montana State University.

Their first performance this fall was also a first for Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis.

“You know the marching band was the first event to be on the stadium turf. We did a family and friends night on Wed., Aug. 26 and it was pretty spectacular just to say that we were the first event on this new turf in this new stadium,” Schendel said.

The group is in its third year and has grown to 75 musicians from Billings Senior, West, and Skyview as well as Shepherd and Billings Central.

Joshua Strydom, a senior at Billing Central, is in his second year. He’s here to get some marching experience.

“We’re the only band in Billings that does that,” said Strydom.

Audrey Sincleair is in her second year with the band, one of just two students from Shepherd High School.

“It’s been a lot more than I thought it would be, honestly,” said Sincleair,” last year it was really small but this year it’s a lot bigger and I’m really proud of it.”