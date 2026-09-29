Cellist Arlen Hlusko debuts new Tippet Rise recording label

Tippet Rise Art Center is an arts venue located on an 12,000-acre working ranch in southcentral Montana, north of Yellowstone National Park. Established in 2016, the art center presents concerts of classical music and exhibits large-scale contemporary outdoor sculptures.

The new Tippet Rise music label launched last week, acclaimed cellist Arlen Hlusko’s album komorebi is the premiere offering.

According to the Tippet Rise press release, the album is Inspired by the search for light in the dark and the commitment to hope amidst devastation, komorebi features Bach’s Suite No. 5 as its foundation, juxtaposed with compositions by a myriad of new American voices. Influences draw from music of all kinds, including Bluegrass, Indian Raags, Indigenous roots, Argentinian tango, and more. It is the first album produced and released by Tippet Rise, the art center’s new label.

Co-founders Cathy and Peter Halstead shared, that they "...look forward to our next release—Bach Family Album —from the witty and metaphysical pianist Pedja Mužijević, Tippet Rise’s Artistic Advisor, celebrating works by J.S. Bach and his sons, W.F. and C. P. E. Bach.”