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More Montana millionaires in 2026 with new lottery rules

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:50 PM MDT
Photo by Kay Erickson

The Montana Millionaire Game celebrates its 20th anniversary with more $1 million grand prizes and more available tickets.

The Montana Lottery Commission reports that in March they unanimously approved updates to the very popular game. They include six $1milllion grand prizes; 100,000 more tickets than last year; 200 more $500 and 900 more $100 instant winners, and an exclusive 20th anniversary $20,000 second chance drawing through the Lottery’s Player’s Club. The tickets remain $20 each.

This year’s 720,000 tickets go on sale Sunday, Nov. 1, at 5:30am. Last year the tickets sold out under 7 hours.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson