More Montana millionaires in 2026 with new lottery rules

The Montana Millionaire Game celebrates its 20th anniversary with more $1 million grand prizes and more available tickets.

The Montana Lottery Commission reports that in March they unanimously approved updates to the very popular game. They include six $1milllion grand prizes; 100,000 more tickets than last year; 200 more $500 and 900 more $100 instant winners, and an exclusive 20th anniversary $20,000 second chance drawing through the Lottery’s Player’s Club. The tickets remain $20 each.

This year’s 720,000 tickets go on sale Sunday, Nov. 1, at 5:30am. Last year the tickets sold out under 7 hours.