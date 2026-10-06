Premiums, providers, healthcare needs: Tips for open enrollment

Open enrollment windows vary but many fall in October and November.

Tierney Queen-Stewart, director of Cover Montana for the Montana Primary Care Association, said whether you get your healthcare coverage through your employer or the government marketplace, plans can change completely from year to year. While it is hard to predict, keep your healthcare needs for the upcoming plan year in mind, she said.

"If people have had a change in their health circumstance or the kind of healthcare that they are engaged in or want to be engaged in, open enrollment, either through the federal marketplace or with your specific employer's health insurance company, is an opportunity for you to look at all those factors," Queen-Stewart outlined.

She advised considering costs beyond monthly premiums, like co-pays, deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. She added it is important to confirm your healthcare providers and pharmacy are still covered in the plan you choose.

Open enrollment for Montana's marketplace is Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said women's health needs can change throughout different stages of life. She stressed open enrollment is especially important for women going through perimenopause or menopause.

"It's a really good time to put your healthcare needs at the top of your list," Randall urged. "That could be checking whether you have access to a specialist or an OBGYN that you want to see, mental health support, and other women's health resources that fits your needs."

Randall noted women often spend a lot of time caring for others and she encouraged them to pay attention to their own health, especially during menopause. She suggested starting early and allowing plenty of time when choosing health insurance for the upcoming year.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on healthcare.