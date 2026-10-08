National Fire Prevention week features Columbus event

Columbus Fire Rescue is one of 20 departments in 13 states taking part in "A Hustle Worth Having," the International Association of Fire Chiefs' national recruitment campaign. Since April, it has sparked interest from thousands of prospective volunteers in all 50 states and D.C. by showcasing volunteer firefighting as a side hustle with real purpose.

The fire departments are opening their doors during and around National Fire Prevention Week (October 4-10), inviting the public to meet firefighters and see what it takes to serve their community. These events are part of a nationwide push to recruit the next generation of firefighters.

The October 7th event in Columbus, Montana runs from 6-8pm and features interactive training and fire prevention stations: a fire prevention smoke trailer, a firefighter obstacle course, fire extinguisher training and wildfire mitigation information.

Fire Prevention Week, runs through October 10th, and, this year, focuses on lithium-ion battery charging safety.

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA) says that “phones, tablets, laptops, tools, toys, e-bikes, and scooters, run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which store high amounts of energy in a small space. If the batteries are damaged or charged incorrectly, they can overheat, start a fire, or even explode.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign works to better educate the public about how to safely charge lithium-ion powered devices, helping minimize associated risks at home and other locations.

The Columbus event, featuring A Hustle Worth Having is supported by a FEMA SAFER grant. More than 60% of all fire and EMS departments in the U.S. are staffed by volunteers. In some states, this percentage is even higher, over 80%. Maintaining minimum staffing is increasingly challenging for departments across the country.