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New leadership at Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:35 PM MDT
Barclay Trimble
National Park Service
Barclay Trimble

According to the park’s Facebook page, Barclay Trimble is coming from Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky where he served as superintendent. He replaces Cam Sholley who left the park last month after eight years as Yellowstone superintendent,to become chief operating officer for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

NPS / Jacob W. Frank

The Facebook post reported, Kristen Kosick, tapped as deputy superintendent, is coming from her position as chief of the Michigan State Parks.

Prior to Kosick’s work with the Michigan parks, she spent 15 years working for the National Park Service, including 5 years at YNPwhere she served as the fee program manager and chief of staff for over five years.

Trimble assumed his duties at YNP in October 2026 while Kosick arrived in Yellowstone in September 2026.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson