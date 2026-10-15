New leadership at Yellowstone National Park

According to the park’s Facebook page, Barclay Trimble is coming from Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky where he served as superintendent. He replaces Cam Sholley who left the park last month after eight years as Yellowstone superintendent,to become chief operating officer for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

NPS / Jacob W. Frank

The Facebook post reported, Kristen Kosick, tapped as deputy superintendent, is coming from her position as chief of the Michigan State Parks.

Prior to Kosick’s work with the Michigan parks, she spent 15 years working for the National Park Service, including 5 years at YNPwhere she served as the fee program manager and chief of staff for over five years.

Trimble assumed his duties at YNP in October 2026 while Kosick arrived in Yellowstone in September 2026.

