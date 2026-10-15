Four candidates face-off in chaotic Senate race

The race to be Montana's next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters.

Alme has an eight-point lead over Bodnar and an even wider margin over Bankhead. That's according to polling from the Montana Free Press and Rutgers Eagleton.

Alme has run a quiet campaign. He's only attended one debate and leans heavily on Trump-like rhetoric when attacking his opponents.

"They'd take us back to the Biden policies of open borders, defunding the police, reckless spending, higher taxes, woke DEI, and boys in girls sports." he said during the October 11 debate.

Alme declined multiple requests for an interview.

The Republican most recently served as U.S. Attorney for Montana. He was hand-picked by Republican Steve Daines when the senator announced his retirement minutes before the filing deadline.

Alme has largely supported President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports, border policies as well as more traditional Republican issues.

"As senator, I'll bring a bill that says if Congress can't balance the budget, Congress doesn't get paid," Alme said during the October 11 debate. "We'll be sure that we pass term limits. We'll also ban individual congressmen from trading in stocks and we'll ban individual congressmen from becoming lobbyists."

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Bankhead have been battling it out on the campaign trail.

Bodnar is the former president of the University of Montana, served in the Army and was an executive at General Electric.

Bankhead is a life coach, served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years on Hawaii's Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Their backgrounds may differ, but their policy focuses are similar.

Here's Bodnar in an interview with MTPR:

"Congress needs it to do its job. It's Congress's job to set trade policy. It's Congress's job to decide whether we send America's sons and daughters into harm's way to shed blood on foreign soil. And Congress is abdicating its responsibility and the American people are suffering for it."

Both Bodnar and Bankhead support higher taxes for wealthy Americans. They also oppose Trump's immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran war.

Bankhead said in an interview that all Americans need to contribute a fair amount to their communities.

"In terms of taxes, what we have to do is we need to ensure that the wealthy and the billionaire class are paying their fair share. And to me, that means instituting a wealth tax."

The two differ a bit in their health care policies. Bankhead wants the federal government to provide health care services, commonly called universal healthcare. Bodnar says he'd like to explore options that include private insurance companies and hospitals. There's also some daylight between the candidates on AI datacenters. Bankhead strongly opposes them while Bodnar wants companies to follow strict guidelines.

Bodnar is leading Bankhead in the polls by double digits, but they're likely to split the independent and Democratic vote. That was a point of contention earlier in the campaign season for Bodnar's camp, which argued he had the better chance to beat Alme.

Prominent state Democrats have endorsed Bodnar. He's also drawn in traditional Democratic backers like Planned Parenthood and some of the state's largest labor unions, preferring him to the actual Democratic candidate.

Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin is at the bottom of the polls. He calls himself the only "real conservative" in the race.

"We all see the problems out there with the economy, and we will address the economy. And the only way we can start is with your vote for the right candidate to lead America with an America First agenda."

He owns a pharmacy in Billings and runs heavily on a health care reform agenda he calls "Healthcare 2.0." While no written details of that plan have been released, Austin says it would consolidate American health care under one system.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, voters will likely hear more from Bodnar and Bankhead as they compete for the same votes.

The race to be Montana's next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters.

Alme has an eight-point lead over Bodnar and an even wider margin over Bankhead. That's according to polling from the Montana Free Press and Rutgers Eagleton.

Alme has run a quiet campaign. He's only attended one debate and leans heavily on Trump-like rhetoric when attacking his opponents.

"They'd take us back to the Biden policies of open borders, defunding the police, reckless spending, higher taxes, woke DEI, and boys in girls sports." he said during the October 11 debate.

Alme declined multiple requests for an interview.

The Republican most recently served as U.S. Attorney for Montana. He was hand-picked by Republican Steve Daines when the senator announced his retirement minutes before the filing deadline.

Alme has largely supported President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports, border policies as well as more traditional Republican issues.

"As senator, I'll bring a bill that says if Congress can't balance the budget, Congress doesn't get paid," Alme said during the October 11 debate. "We'll be sure that we pass term limits. We'll also ban individual congressmen from trading in stocks and we'll ban individual congressmen from becoming lobbyists."

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Bankhead have been battling it out on the campaign trail.

Bodnar is the former president of the University of Montana, served in the Army and was an executive at General Electric.

Bankhead is a life coach, served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years on Hawaii's Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Their backgrounds may differ, but their policy focuses are similar.

Here's Bodnar in an interview with MTPR:

"Congress needs it to do its job. It's Congress's job to set trade policy. It's Congress's job to decide whether we send America's sons and daughters into harm's way to shed blood on foreign soil. And Congress is abdicating its responsibility and the American people are suffering for it."

Both Bodnar and Bankhead support higher taxes for wealthy Americans. They also oppose Trump's immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran war.

Bankhead said in an interview that all Americans need to contribute a fair amount to their communities.

"In terms of taxes, what we have to do is we need to ensure that the wealthy and the billionaire class are paying their fair share. And to me, that means instituting a wealth tax."

The two differ a bit in their health care policies. Bankhead wants the federal government to provide health care services, commonly called universal healthcare. Bodnar says he'd like to explore options that include private insurance companies and hospitals. There's also some daylight between the candidates on AI datacenters. Bankhead strongly opposes them while Bodnar wants companies to follow strict guidelines.

Bodnar is leading Bankhead in the polls by double digits, but they're likely to split the independent and Democratic vote. That was a point of contention earlier in the campaign season for Bodnar's camp, which argued he had the better chance to beat Alme.

Prominent state Democrats have endorsed Bodnar. He's also drawn in traditional Democratic backers like Planned Parenthood and some of the state's largest labor unions, preferring him to the actual Democratic candidate.

Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin is at the bottom of the polls. He calls himself the only "real conservative" in the race.

"We all see the problems out there with the economy, and we will address the economy. And the only way we can start is with your vote for the right candidate to lead America with an America First agenda."

He owns a pharmacy in Billings and runs heavily on a health care reform agenda he calls "Healthcare 2.0." While no written details of that plan have been released, Austin says it would consolidate American health care under one system.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, voters will likely hear more from Bodnar and Bankhead as they compete for the same votes.

The race to be Montana's next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters.

Alme has an eight-point lead over Bodnar and an even wider margin over Bankhead. That's according to polling from the Montana Free Press and Rutgers Eagleton.

Alme has run a quiet campaign. He's only attended one debate and leans heavily on Trump-like rhetoric when attacking his opponents.

"They'd take us back to the Biden policies of open borders, defunding the police, reckless spending, higher taxes, woke DEI, and boys in girls sports." he said during the October 11 debate.

Alme declined multiple requests for an interview.

The Republican most recently served as U.S. Attorney for Montana. He was hand-picked by Republican Steve Daines when the senator announced his retirement minutes before the filing deadline.

Alme has largely supported President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports, border policies as well as more traditional Republican issues.

"As senator, I'll bring a bill that says if Congress can't balance the budget, Congress doesn't get paid," Alme said during the October 11 debate. "We'll be sure that we pass term limits. We'll also ban individual congressmen from trading in stocks and we'll ban individual congressmen from becoming lobbyists."

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Bankhead have been battling it out on the campaign trail.

Bodnar is the former president of the University of Montana, served in the Army and was an executive at General Electric.

Bankhead is a life coach, served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years on Hawaii's Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Their backgrounds may differ, but their policy focuses are similar.

Here's Bodnar in an interview with MTPR:

"Congress needs it to do its job. It's Congress's job to set trade policy. It's Congress's job to decide whether we send America's sons and daughters into harm's way to shed blood on foreign soil. And Congress is abdicating its responsibility and the American people are suffering for it."

Both Bodnar and Bankhead support higher taxes for wealthy Americans. They also oppose Trump's immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran war.

Bankhead said in an interview that all Americans need to contribute a fair amount to their communities.

"In terms of taxes, what we have to do is we need to ensure that the wealthy and the billionaire class are paying their fair share. And to me, that means instituting a wealth tax."

The two differ a bit in their health care policies. Bankhead wants the federal government to provide health care services, commonly called universal healthcare. Bodnar says he'd like to explore options that include private insurance companies and hospitals. There's also some daylight between the candidates on AI datacenters. Bankhead strongly opposes them while Bodnar wants companies to follow strict guidelines.

Bodnar is leading Bankhead in the polls by double digits, but they're likely to split the independent and Democratic vote. That was a point of contention earlier in the campaign season for Bodnar's camp, which argued he had the better chance to beat Alme.

Prominent state Democrats have endorsed Bodnar. He's also drawn in traditional Democratic backers like Planned Parenthood and some of the state's largest labor unions, preferring him to the actual Democratic candidate.

Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin is at the bottom of the polls. He calls himself the only "real conservative" in the race.

"We all see the problems out there with the economy, and we will address the economy. And the only way we can start is with your vote for the right candidate to lead America with an America First agenda."

He owns a pharmacy in Billings and runs heavily on a health care reform agenda he calls "Healthcare 2.0." While no written details of that plan have been released, Austin says it would consolidate American health care under one system.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, voters will likely hear more from Bodnar and Bankhead as they compete for the same votes.

The race to be Montana's next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters.

Alme has an eight-point lead over Bodnar and an even wider margin over Bankhead. That's according to polling from the Montana Free Press and Rutgers Eagleton.

Alme has run a quiet campaign. He's only attended one debate and leans heavily on Trump-like rhetoric when attacking his opponents.

"They'd take us back to the Biden policies of open borders, defunding the police, reckless spending, higher taxes, woke DEI, and boys in girls sports." he said during the October 11 debate.

Alme declined multiple requests for an interview.

The Republican most recently served as U.S. Attorney for Montana. He was hand-picked by Republican Steve Daines when the senator announced his retirement minutes before the filing deadline.

Alme has largely supported President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports, border policies as well as more traditional Republican issues.

"As senator, I'll bring a bill that says if Congress can't balance the budget, Congress doesn't get paid," Alme said during the October 11 debate. "We'll be sure that we pass term limits. We'll also ban individual congressmen from trading in stocks and we'll ban individual congressmen from becoming lobbyists."

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Bankhead have been battling it out on the campaign trail.

Bodnar is the former president of the University of Montana, served in the Army and was an executive at General Electric.

Bankhead is a life coach, served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years on Hawaii's Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Their backgrounds may differ, but their policy focuses are similar.

Here's Bodnar in an interview with MTPR:

"Congress needs it to do its job. It's Congress's job to set trade policy. It's Congress's job to decide whether we send America's sons and daughters into harm's way to shed blood on foreign soil. And Congress is abdicating its responsibility and the American people are suffering for it."

Both Bodnar and Bankhead support higher taxes for wealthy Americans. They also oppose Trump's immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran war.

Bankhead said in an interview that all Americans need to contribute a fair amount to their communities.

"In terms of taxes, what we have to do is we need to ensure that the wealthy and the billionaire class are paying their fair share. And to me, that means instituting a wealth tax."

The two differ a bit in their health care policies. Bankhead wants the federal government to provide health care services, commonly called universal healthcare. Bodnar says he'd like to explore options that include private insurance companies and hospitals. There's also some daylight between the candidates on AI datacenters. Bankhead strongly opposes them while Bodnar wants companies to follow strict guidelines.

Bodnar is leading Bankhead in the polls by double digits, but they're likely to split the independent and Democratic vote. That was a point of contention earlier in the campaign season for Bodnar's camp, which argued he had the better chance to beat Alme.

Prominent state Democrats have endorsed Bodnar. He's also drawn in traditional Democratic backers like Planned Parenthood and some of the state's largest labor unions, preferring him to the actual Democratic candidate.

Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin is at the bottom of the polls. He calls himself the only "real conservative" in the race.

"We all see the problems out there with the economy, and we will address the economy. And the only way we can start is with your vote for the right candidate to lead America with an America First agenda."

He owns a pharmacy in Billings and runs heavily on a health care reform agenda he calls "Healthcare 2.0." While no written details of that plan have been released, Austin says it would consolidate American health care under one system.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, voters will likely hear more from Bodnar and Bankhead as they compete for the same votes.

MTPR will continue covering state elections and offer special coverage on election night, November 3, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

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