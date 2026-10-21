Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito resigning

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito is resigning to take the top federal job in Montana.

Twito notified Yellowstone County Commissioners on Friday he would resign Sunday, Oct.25, to begin on Monday, Oct.26, as Interim U.S. Attorney for Montana.

In his resignation letter, Twito said it was time to “…take on a new challenge.”

He mentioned he had informally talked to the commissioners about the possibility of this federal appointment and had been preparing his staff in case of his departure.

Twito was first elected county attorney in 2010 and was running unopposed this November for his fifth term. His resignation comes less than 2 weeks before the November general election. His name remains on the ballot.



Twito’s appointment by U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche is an interim one for 120 days by which time his appointment needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The Yellowstone County Commissioners will discuss appointing an interim county attorney to fill out the remainder of Twito’s term through the end of this term at a meeting this Thursday. They hope to have a formal vote on that person at their regular meeting next Tuesday, Oct 27.

If Twito’s wins the election in November– he is unopposed– the commissioners will have a second appointment to fill the office until the election in Nov. 2028.