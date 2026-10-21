The Bobcats move up and the Grizzlies drop down in the FCS Poll.
The Montana Grizzlies have tumbled out of the top 10 of this week’s FCS Coaches’ Poll released today by the NCAA, thanks to a stunning loss at home in Missoula to unranked Idaho 42-35 on Saturday. The Vandals have just two wins this season—against Montana State Bobcats and the Grizzlies when the two were highly ranked in the FCS.
The Bobcats moved up to number 3 after beating Eastern Washington 56-20 Saturday in Cheney, WA.
Two other Big Sky teams in the top 25: Northern Arizona moving up to 7, and U.C. Davis dropping to 21.
The Montana State Bobcats are home this Saturday afternoon with a game against Weber State Wildcats while the Montana Grizzlies have the weekend off.