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The Bobcats move up and the Grizzlies drop down in the FCS Poll.

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published October 21, 2026 at 3:38 PM MDT
The 121st "Brawl of the Wild" game is this Saturday.
33ft/Getty Images/iStockphoto
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iStockphoto
The 121st "Brawl of the Wild" game is this Saturday.

The Montana Grizzlies have tumbled out of the top 10 of this week’s FCS Coaches’ Poll released today by the NCAA, thanks to a stunning loss at home in Missoula to unranked Idaho 42-35 on Saturday. The Vandals have just two wins this season—against Montana State Bobcats and the Grizzlies when the two were highly ranked in the FCS.

The Bobcats moved up to number 3 after beating Eastern Washington 56-20 Saturday in Cheney, WA.

Two other Big Sky teams in the top 25: Northern Arizona moving up to 7, and U.C. Davis dropping to 21.

The Montana State Bobcats are home this Saturday afternoon with a game against Weber State Wildcats while the Montana Grizzlies have the weekend off.
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Regional News YPR NewsMontana State University BozemanUniversity of Montana
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson