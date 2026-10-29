Tips for keeping pets safe this Halloween

Dr. Kelly Skinner, medical director of All Pet Healthcare, said how a pet reacts to Halloween festivities depends on what they've been exposed to. Costumes and gigantic yard decorations making noise or sudden movements can frighten pets and endanger their safety. She recommended taking precautions when pets accompany trick-or-treaters.

"It's not appropriate to have your pet off leash during Halloween. There are going to be vehicles that are out on the road, and if they do seem like they're fearful of costumes or those kinds of things, then it's probably best if they stay at home," Skinner advised.

Skinner suggested if your pet is alarmed by repeated doorbell rings, it is a good idea to place them in a secured room to calm them down or prevent attempts to run off.

Well-meaning residents on the trick-or-treat trail with dog snacks should ask the pet owner’s permission before giving anything to an animal. Skinner recommended owners wait until they get home and thoroughly examine the snack to make sure it's safe.

A bag full of tempting sweets is hard for humans to resist and it is no different for our furry friends. The American Kennel Club says sugary treats can lead to pets experiencing vomiting, blood sugar drops or seizures. Skinner stressed one product in particular should be kept out of reach.

"They should not get chocolate. Those can be very, very toxic. The other thing that we have to worry about is sugar-free candy, gum. Make sure that they're not able to get into any gum. There are some dogs that do have the tendency to develop pancreatitis when they get treats," Skinner emphasized.

Chocolate contains theobromine and methylxanthines, which can lead to diarrhea, rapid heart rate and tremors in dogs. Some artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free gum and mints can cause death, according to the American Kennel Club, and hard candy can clump and cause an obstruction in a pet's stomach.

