56 Counties

56 Counties: Montana's Constitution

By Russell Rowland
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST
Thomas Meagher
Chuck Johnson

The current version of the Montana Constitution was adopted in 1973 after a groundbreaking Constitutional Convention was organized the previous year.

Arlyne Reichert is the oldest living delegate from that convention, and I had the pleasure of talking to her about her experience.
I also interviewed Chuck Johnson, who had the great opportunity of covering that convention as a young reporter just out of journalism school. But perhaps the most interesting thing about Montana's constitution is the history before that 1972 convention, including the first effort to draft a constitution by controversial Montana governor Thomas Meagher.

