© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
56 Counties

56 Counties: The Big Die-Up

By Russell Rowland
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT
We Pointed Them North, My Life on the Range, Tom Catmull
We Pointed Them North, My Life on the Range, Tom Catmull

During the mid-1800s, one of the fastest growing industries in Montana was cattle ranching. After the Civil War, Texas was overstocked with livestock and prices had sunk to only about three or four dollars a head, so cattlemen decided to move their stock north, where there were stories about abundant grassland. The influx of cattle came fast, with not enough infrastructure to manage the business.

It was a problem that Mother Nature eventually addressed with a massive blizzard during the winter of 1886-7, where cattlemen lost as much as 80 percent of their herd. The storm came to be known as The Big Die-Up. This month's episode features the music of Tom Catmull of Missoula.

Tags
56 Counties 56 Counties
Russell Rowland
See stories by Russell Rowland
Related Content