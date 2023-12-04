56 Counties: Before the Little Bighorn

There were many significant decisions and agreements made between the US Government and various tribal nations that led to what became the most significant event in what became known as The Indian Wars. One of the most controversial agreements was the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, a treaty that was not only broken within two years of the signing, but which eventually led to the largest settlement between the government and a tribal nation in our history.

This month's episode recounts many of the most important events that led to the Battle of the Little Bighorn. This month's episode features the beautiful music of Montana's own Vanessa Forero.