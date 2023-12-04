© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
56 Counties

56 Counties: Before the Little Bighorn

By Russell Rowland
Published December 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST

There were many significant decisions and agreements made between the US Government and various tribal nations that led to what became the most significant event in what became known as The Indian Wars. One of the most controversial agreements was the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, a treaty that was not only broken within two years of the signing, but which eventually led to the largest settlement between the government and a tribal nation in our history.

This month's episode recounts many of the most important events that led to the Battle of the Little Bighorn. This month's episode features the beautiful music of Montana's own Vanessa Forero.

Russell Rowland
